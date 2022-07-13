TOWN CREEK — Jennie Diane McLemore, 65, died July 10, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at noon at the funeral home with burial in West Lawrence Memorial Gardens in Town Creek.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.