FLORENCE — Jennie Linn Medders, 53 of Florence, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her residence. Jennie was an Interior Designer, professional dog breeder and a member of Highland Baptist Church.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Bamberg Medders; father, Joe E. Medders; and a sister, Carrie Lee Medders Barnett.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented