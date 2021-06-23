F.6.23.21 Jennie Medders.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Jennie Linn Medders, 53 of Florence, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her residence. Jennie was an Interior Designer, professional dog breeder and a member of Highland Baptist Church.

She is survived by her mother, Linda Bamberg Medders; father, Joe E. Medders; and a sister, Carrie Lee Medders Barnett.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.

An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.