TUSCUMBIA — Jennie Lou Patterson, 56, of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 29, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Thursday, September 30, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bennie Terry and Johnny Hood officiating. Burial will follow in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery.
Jennie was a native of Colbert County and a member of Tuscumbia Valley Missionary Baptist Church and later attended Second Baptist Church, Sheffield. She worked as a certified nursing assistant, serving her community for many years. Jennie was a very loving and caring friend who was loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Gloria Patterson; twin sister, Pennie Sue Patterson; nephew, CJ Green; and great-niece, Madelyn Aguirre.
Jennie is survived by her grandson, Hunter Isom; sisters, Fran Borden (Mickey), Charlotte Patterson (Burt), Michelle Green (Richard), and Brandi Patterson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented