LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Jennie Smith Brown , age 78, of Loretto, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 01, 2022 at home. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Loretto United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Brown will lie in state at the church from 1 to 2. Jeff Jacob will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are her son, Chris Brown (Audrey), Loretto, TN; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Brown, Walker Brown and Jake Brown, all of Loretto, TN; sister-in-law, Diane Brown, Loretto, TN.
Preceded in death by husband, Milton Brown; brother, Robert Gerald Smith.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers: Shirley Bedford, Debbie Miller, Diona Bonee and Jana Huntley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Loretto United Methodist Church Building or Youth Fund.
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL is in charge of arrangements. (931) 853-6995
Commented