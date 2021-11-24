RUSSELLVILLE — Jennifer Dianne Wiginton Boyd, 73, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Visitation will be 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday at Spry Memorial Chapel. Services at 2:30 in the Chapel and burial to follow in Franklin Memory Gardens. She was married to Milton Boyd for 52 years.

