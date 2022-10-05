TUSCUMBIA — Jennifer Diane Copeland, 47, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. A graveside service will be held today, October 5, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Jennifer’s uncle, Ricky Copeland, officiating.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Newton Davis; and sisters, Angela Woodruff and Sunni Knight.
She is survived by her father, Gene Copeland (Becky); brothers, Shawn, Galin, and Joseph Taylor; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friend, Tim White; and fur baby, Chocolate.
Pallbearers will be Galin, Joseph, and Shawn Taylor, Tim White, John Copeland, and Dewayne Roden.
The family would like to thank the staff of North Alabama Medical Center for their outstanding care of Jennifer.
