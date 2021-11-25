RUSSELLVILLE — Jennifer Dianne Wiginton Boyd, age 73, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Russellville Hospital.
Dianne was retired from the business office at Russellville Hospital. She was a great wife, a devoted mother and a proud “DiDi” to her five outstanding granddaughters. She always supported them in their every endeavor. Dianne had a big personality, never met a stranger, and made friends everywhere she went. She was an avid Alabama fan, and loved to yell “Roll Tide”. Dianne loved her entire family and leaves them many wonderful memories.
The family invites you to a time of visitation from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Wade Wallace will speak at the service.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Hilburn and Maxine (Lawler) Wiginton; father-in-law, Hazel Boyd; and sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Marshall Kinard.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 52 years, Milton Boyd; children, Heath Boyd (Heather) and Jennifer Whitfield (Chad); granddaughters, Susie Layne Boyd, Audrey Grace Boyd, Abby Elizabeth Boyd, Emma Caroline Whitfield, Jenna Claire Whitfield; brother, Johnny Wiginton (Susan); mother-in-law, Charlene Boyd; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Debbie Boyd; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Russellville Hospital ER and ICU for the love and care shown to our family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
