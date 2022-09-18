FLORENCE — Jennifer Eileen Seago, 44, died September 15, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with funeral immediately following. She is survived by her parents, Ben and Cynthia Seago.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.