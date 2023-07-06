F.7.69.23 Jennifer Thigpen.jpg
FLORENCE — Jennifer “Jenny” Behel Thigpen, was born on March 18, 1968 in Chicago, Illinois and departed from this earth on July 4, 2023 in Florence, AL. She is survived by her devoted husband, Randy K. Thigpen; son, Brian Behel (Cammie); grandson, Calvin Behel; five bonus children, Brandon Thigpen, Austin Thigpen, Jonathan “Rhett” Thigpen, Bradley Thigpen, Heather Thigpen; her sister, Denise Holt (Mark); two nieces, Angela Taylor (Daniel) and Sabrina Smith (Christopher); great-niece, Madison Taylor; great-nephew, Drew Taylor, her lifelong best friend Charlotte Christian, as well as many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Faye Holt and father, Stanley Blake Holt.

