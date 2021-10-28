SHEFFIELD — Jennifer Gail Miller Kiser, 48, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, October 30, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Thomas Thornton officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Jennifer was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church. She retired from Park Place as an office manager, and also worked for a local television station. Jennifer was known to her family as “Baby Girl”. She loved crafting and enjoyed travelling with her sisters, especially to the beach. She was preceded in death by her parents, Autry and Opal Miller.
Jennifer is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ken Kiser; brothers, Tommy Miller (Lisa) and Bubba Miller; sisters, Lisa Page (Billy), Shelia Willingham, and Marsha Richards; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Page, Chad Miller, Ryan Randolph, Chris Miller, Brady Lindsey, and Austin Page.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of the 3rd Floor of Helen Keller Hospital, especially Emma and Laken; and to Drs. Liotta, Ridgeway, and Williams and their staffs.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented