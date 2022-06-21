FLORENCE — Jennifer Lynn Cottles, age 65, of Florence, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 22nd from 11:00 am. to 12:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 pm at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Kenneth Faulkner officiating.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Cottles; uncles, Sonny, Almon, and Leo Michael; aunt, Lorine Gray.
Survivors are her father, Charles Cottles; brother, Jeff Cottles; nieces, Beth Dawson and Jessica Hensley; nephew, Dylan Cottles.
Jennifer was a member of the Baptist faith, a 1974 graduate of Brooks High School where she was a member of the Brooks High School Marching Band Flag Auxiliary and was a homecoming queen candidate. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
