MUSCLE SHOALS — Jennifer Lee McClung, 54, Muscle Shoals, died on Monday, December 14, 2020. After a hard fight, she passed away from complications of Covid-19. There will be a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. today, December 16, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Bill Bagents officiating.
Jennifer was a graduate of Muscle Shoals High School. She attended Northwest Shoals Community College and graduated with a degree in Nursing. Jennifer worked for 21 years at Helen Keller Hospital. She was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Olive, Sr.
Jennifer was affectionately known to most as “Mama Jen.” She is survived by her husband, John McClung; children, Mary McClung (Caleb) and Gatlin McClung (Anna); mother, Stella Olive; brother, Delbert Olive, Jr.; sister, Tracee Jenkins (Darryl); and “grandblessing,” Killian McClung.
The family would like to thank the staff at Helen Keller, UAB, Air EVAC, and Keller EMS for the care given to Jennifer.
