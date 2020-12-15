MUSCLE SHOALS — Jennifer Lee McClung, 54, died December 14, 2020. A memorial service will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

