FLORENCE — Jennifer Lynn Berryman, 40, of Florence died Friday, February 14, 2020, at her residence.
Ms. Berryman is survived by her mother, Linda Whitten (David); father, Bill Berryman (Tessa); brother, Dale Berryman; step siblings, Brian and Mark Whitten, Jennifer Wilson, Jeremy Barrier; grandfather, Roy L. Hayes; uncles, Gary and Mike Hayes; dogs, Winston and Baloo.
Ms. Berryman attended Wilson High School. She adored her dogs and all animals. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local animal shelters.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented