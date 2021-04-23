MOBILE — Jennifer Michele Stanley Tidwell, age 44, of Mobile, AL, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. She is survived by her two children, who made up the entirety of her world, Cody Rumble (age 25) and Gannon Lambert (age 20).
Jennifer was a 1995 graduate of Muscle Shoals High School. Besides her children, Jennifer is survived by her parents, Shelain McDougal and Lee and Linda Stanley, the love of her life Blain Davenport, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by three grandparents, Jarmon Stanley, Amos Cheatham, and Rumell Cheatham; stepdad, Tim McDougal; aunt, Wanda Wilburn; and cousin, Kyle Cheatham. Jennifer was vibrant and full of life. She loved being at the beach, hiking, and spending free time on artwork.
There will be a celebration of life that will be announced once more information is available. Instead of flowers or food, the family is asking to share any pictures and memories you may have with Jennifer or make a donation to the American Liver Foundation.
