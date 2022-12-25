TUSCUMBIA
Jennifer Shull, 53 of Tuscumbia, passed away December 15, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 11:00-2:00 p.m., at Highland Park Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Ismael Pruitt (College and Missions Pastor at Highland Park Baptist Church) officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Jennifer was a Colbert County native and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She was a first-grade teacher in Sheffield City Schools and played an active role with AMSTI. She was a National Board-Certified Teacher and had a great passion for the relief agency, Children of the World in Fairhope, Alabama. Jennifer loved to read, teach her students, and Alabama football.
She is survived by her devoted husband 27 years, Jim Shull; daughters, Maggie and Alexandra Shull; parents, Howard and Pat Daniel; sister, Allison Roberts (Chris); and nephew and niece, Ethan and Emilee Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Morrow, Tyrus Mansell, Bryan Roberts, Ethan Roberts, Bryan McWilliams, and Steve Gray.
Memorials may be made to Children of the World @ www.childrenoftheworld.com/give.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Joshua Vacik at Medical Associates of the Shoals.
