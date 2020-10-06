MOULTON — Jenny Cole Simmons, 74, died October 4, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Roselawn Cemetery.

