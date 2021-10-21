FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE
February 18, 1937 - October 19, 2021
Jerald Albert Wilson, age 84, of Five Points, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
He was a member of Five Points Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and Music Leader. Jerald loved music and started singing with his brothers and sisters at an early age. The group became known as The Wilson Family Quartet. He also sang with the singing Heralds, The Jericho Quartet and The Jerald Wilson Singers. He attended the Vaughn school of music.
He was Lawrence County Circuit Court Clerk for over 20 years. He loved his farm and his cattle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lillie Wilson; wife, Shirley Wilson; sister, Lois Johnson (Raymond), sister, Mettie Herston; brother, Austin Wilson (Gladys), brother, O.J. Wilson (Vialeeta), brother, James Wilson (Nora).
He is survived by his son, Mike Wilson of Five Points, TN, his son, Roger Wilson (Ginger) of Lawrenceburg, TN; brother, J.B. Wilson (Sue) of Lawrenceburg, TN; brother-in-law, Bill Herston of Five Points, TN; two grandsons, one granddaughter, and two great-granddaughters.
A special thank you to all the caregivers that helped take care of Jerald: Betty Long, Jennifer Brewer, Rosemary Isbell, and Barbara McMasters.
The visitation will be on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Reggie Coleman officiating. Burial to follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.
