MUSCLE SHOALS — Jerald O’Neal Thomason, 78, of Muscle Shoals passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He served his country in the United States Army serving two tours in Vietnam. He was a well decorated Captain in the First Calvary Division earning a Silver Star, two Bronze Service Stars to Vietnam Service Medal, First Oakleaf Cluster to Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation for Heroism with “V” Device, Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Purple Heart Medal, and various campaign medals. He was a past Trustee, Vice Commander and Commander for VFW Chapter 4919. He was a member of the D.A.V. 63 of Sheffield, and Elks Lodge lifetime member. He retired from TVA as a pipefitter and was a member of the Pipefitters and Steamfitters Local 760 of Muscle Shoals.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Thomason; father, Archie Thomason; mother, Faye Thomason; and daughter, Tara Nicole Thomason.
He is survived by his daughter, Shauna Thomason; son, Greg Thomason (Sharon); grandsons, Jacob Pigg (Trinity), Shannon Campbell, and Alex Campbell; great-grandchildren, Willa Campbell, Zeke Campbell, and Casey Campbell; sister, Margaret Sizemore (Gary); and two nieces.
Pallbearers will be Ernest Kilpatrick, John Gasque, Jacob Pigg, Shannon Campbell, Greg Thomason, and Lin Liles. Honorary pallbearers will be James Aldridge, Jeff Gregory, Harold Johnson, Harry Griffith, Randy Longcrier, and Lee Cook.
Special thanks to Floyd E.”Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville, AL, Hospice of North Alabama in Huntsville, AL, and Dr. Brad McAnalley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the D.A.V. 63 of Sheffield.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
