Jerel Gregg Black, age 71, of Florence, passed away on August 14, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center, after an extended illness. He was born on July 13, 1949, in Florence. Gregg was retired from the Lauderdale County Board of Education as a teacher at Wilson High School.
He is survived by one son, Keith Black (Selena); grandsons, Brett Black and Bryce Black; Sister, Peggy Jones (Dale).
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett Black and Mable Black; siblings, Jean Shultz (Bob), Ann Ashley, and Kenneth Black.
A private service for family will be held on Monday, August 17th, 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, with Brother Donnie McDaniel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Gregg’s memory to the charity of your choice. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements and an online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to his special friends and neighbors, Tinker Stanfield, Dan and Sally Peterman for the many years of kindness and support. We also extend our sincere thanks to the physicians and medical staff at North Alabama Medical Center and Glenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
