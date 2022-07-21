MOULTON — Jeremiah Ecobiza Eala, 43, died July 15, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel. He will be cremated following the service. He was married to Amanda LeAnn Latham.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.