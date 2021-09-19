CASPER, WYOMING — Jeremy Alan Daugherty, age 33 of Casper, WY, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2021. He was former resident of Florence, AL. He passed away as a result of an automobile accident. A graveside service was held Saturday, September 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Church in Zip City, AL with his uncle Daryl Whitehead officiating.
He was preceded in death by his father, Meredith Daugherty Jr. and brother, Matthew; grandparents, Charles “Ed” (Mary) Whitehead and Meredith (Hazel) Daugherty.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn and daughters, Laylan Alllyn and Merci Grace Daugherty; his mother, Deborah Whitehead Love (Lloyd) and brothers, Joey (Monica) Shane and Joshua Daugherty.
Sincere thanks to Williams Funeral Home for bringing Jeremy home to Alabama. You may sign the guestbook at williamsfuneral home.com
