CASPER, WYOMING — Jeremy Alan Daugherty, 33, formerly of Florence, died August 31, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Church in Zip City with Williams Funeral Home directing. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com

