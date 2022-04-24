F.4.24.22 Jeremy Britnell.jpg
KILLEN — Jeremy Edward Britnell, age 44, of Killen, passed away April 21, 2022. His family will receive friends on Monday, April 25, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Edward Britnell; grandparents, Ed and June Britnell and Junior and Lurline Steward; and aunt, Deborah Steward.

Survivors include his daughter, Savannah Noel Britnell; mother, Marcia Manning and husband, Mark; and several aunts and uncles.

Jeremy loved to hunt and fish and was a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He played football at Rogers High School. Jeremy was a member of South Highlands Freewill Baptist Church of Muscle Shoals.

He was a loving father and son and always made people smile. He will be missed by all who knew him. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

