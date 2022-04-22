KILLEN — Jeremy Edward Britnell, 44, died April 21, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the father of Savannah Noel Britnell. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

