KILLEN — Jeremy Lee Burgess, 43, of Killen, AL, passed away June 11, 2021 at his home. Jeremy worked in retail for Walmart and was a member of North Carolina Church of Christ.
Jeremy is survived by his wife, Amanda Lynne Eldridge Burgess; son, Austin Lee Burgess; mother, Teresa Ann Brewer Head (Billy); and sister, Summer Burgess McGrath (Mike).
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tommie and Johnnie Brewer.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Don Williams, Brian Smith, Joshua Mahers, and Vance Henry officiating. Burial will be in North Carolina Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Vance Henry, Vaughn Henry, Joshua Mahers, James McElhaney, Mark Harrison, and Ryan Siniard. Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn English, Ethan Mahers, Carson McElhaney, Bradyn Rogers, Lee Wright, Chris Scott, Zac Scott, Jeff McDougal, and Tony Hanback.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
