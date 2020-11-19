F.11.19.20 Jeremy Bates.jpg
CLOVERDALE — Jeremy “Freeze” Roscoe Bates, 39, of Cloverdale, AL died Monday, November 16, 2020 from a motorcycle accident. Jeremy was a life-long native of Lauderdale County, AL. He was an amazing son, grandfather and dad. Jeremy loved his son, Dylan and granddaughter, Ava very much, that was his life. He worked for the city of Florence Solid Waste Department. It was the first job that Jeremy ever had that he loved going to everyday and he always talked about his good bosses and the wonderful teammates there and that he “had it made”, he said “don’t pay much but the environment and the benefits were amazing”, he was very proud to work for them. He never gave up, it took him probably 8 to 10 years to finally get the city job and he appreciated it. So thanks to whoever finally gave Jeremy the opportunity to work for the city. Jeremy was also an umpire for baseball/softball, all ages and travel ball. Jeremy was a very hard worker always working to better himself. He loved his umpiring job too and took both jobs seriously. Jeremy enjoyed life, he loved to ride his bike all the time, that’s how he got the nickname, “freeze” from his buddies, rain, sleet, sun, snow, he rode it. He loved to deer hunt with his stepdad and in his spare time, he always worked on vehicles. Jeremy loved and appreciated all his biker family. He was a member of the MFMC Motorcycle Club and has done hundreds of benefit rides with MFMC for cancer, battered women, etc. Jeremy was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Abigail Bates, grandparents, Wilburn and Hazel Bates, Johnny Sherrill, cousins, Lil Billy Bates and Marci Martinez and uncle, Author Bates. He is survived by son, Dylan Bates (Sarah Plavyak), Panama City Beach, FL; parents, Clifford Bates, Cloverdale, AL and Louise and William Parrish, Sr., Florence, AL; grandmothers, Mary Sherrill, Florence, AL and Robbie Parrish, Waterloo, AL; sisters, Serena Bates, Florida, Christy Mitchell (Kevin), Russellville, AL, Tiffany Jones (Bradley), Florence, AL; companion, April Williams, Cloverdale, AL; nieces, LaShaya (Shaya) Jackson, Katelynn (Katybug) Watkins and his dog, Stormy, which he loved very much. No services are scheduled at this time but all family and friends will be notified of a memorial service on facebook and Instagram at a later date. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County, TN is assisting the family. Jeremy is going to be missed dearly by everyone that knew him, especially his mother that always told him to be careful and he would say “Mama, don’t worry about me, I’m always careful”. He will always be mama’s “Big Boy”, a nickname from being such a big baby. No one loved him like mama did and he loved his mama.

