GREENHILL — Jeremy Paul Rogers, 47, of Greenhill, AL, passed away September 10, 2020 at NAMC. Jeremy was a Respiratory Therapist at NAMC and a member of Killen Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Rook and Alabama football. He was passionate about his work, was a good athlete himself, and loved to watch his son play ball.
Jeremy is survived by wife, Allison Claypool Rogers; father, Allen Junior Rogers (Charlotte); son Bradyn Paul Rogers; brothers, Josh Rogers (Misty) and Jody Rogers (Jennifer); sister, Kelly Peters; step-daughter, Cara Grace Berry; in-laws: Kenneth and Pamela Claypool; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Samantha Claypool and Zachary Claypool; nieces and nephews, Savanna, Andon, Cohen, Hadley, Ivy, Ella, and Aria; and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
He was preceded in death by mother, Cathy Marsha Hurst Rogers; maternal grandparents, Paul “Shorty” and Wava Hurst; paternal grandparents, Richard “Slick” and Hazel Rogers.
Visitation will be September 13, 2020 from 5-8 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Stan Dean and Patrick Kershaw officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will also be visiting with friends on Monday starting at 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. The funeral service will be live streamed from Miles Stutts Facebook page for anyone that is unable to attend the service in person.
Pallbearers will be Tracey Sherrill, Kevin Taylor, Chris Scott, Daniel Hurst, Clint Sewell, Tony Sewell, Dave Campbell, and Todd Rasberry. Honorary pallbearer will be Anthony Barringer.
The family would like to thank NAMC, Dr. Mitchell andStaff, and Dr. Morris and staff.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented