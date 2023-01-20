FLORENCE — Jeremy Quinta Roy, 38, died January 15, 2023. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.