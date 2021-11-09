FLORENCE — Jeremy Shane King, 41, died October 22, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at Woodmont Baptist Church Chapel. A memorial service will follow at noon. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with final arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.