MOULTON — Jerius Sebastian Wallace, 81, died March 26, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Liberty United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

