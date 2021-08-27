MUSCLE SHOALS

Jerome Adams, 60, died August 17, 2021. Public viewing was Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be today at 12 p.m. Nazareth Church Cemetery, Cherokee.

