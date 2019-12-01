ST. FLORIAN — Jerome Bernauer passed from this world on Wednesday, November 27 at the age of 98. His visitation will be Sunday, December 1st from 5:00-7:00 at St. Michael Catholic Church with rosary recitation at 7:00. The funeral Mass, officiated by Fr. John O’Donnell, O.S.B., will be celebrated at 11:00 on December 2 with burial in St. Michael Cemetery.
Mr. Bernauer was born in Florence on May 1, 1921 to L.J. and Catherine Bernauer. When he was four years old, his family moved to St. Florian, where he resided for the rest of his life. He joined the Army and after basic training in Miami, returned home to marry Marianne Macke on February 19, 1944. A short time later he shipped out of Seattle and served on a Radar Maintenance Unit in Hawaii and Okinawa. After returning home in 1946, Jerome worked at L.J. Bernauer & Son General Store. He then worked with Allstate Insurance Company from 1957 until he retired.
Jerome was a caring and gentle man who was dearly loved by his family and friends. He was quiet and kind - always willing to help those in need without asking for recognition or gratitude. His family will always cherish his sense of humor and way of always knowing just what to say.
He’s preceded in death by his wife, parents, stepmother/aunt, Minnie Bernauer, five siblings, Louis, Bea, Kate, Pat and Joe, and brother-in-law, Bill Macke.
He is survived by his three children, Mary, Jay and wife Bonnie, and Beth; special cousin, Mary Evers; six grandchildren, Jennifer Tejeda (Tomas), Jason Vermillion (Lyuda), Kim McCary, Gwen Zuendel (Andy), Jacob Bernauer (Christa) and Jeff Bernauer (Sabrina); eight great-grandchildren, Hayden and Addie McCary, Kaitlyn and Drew Zuendel, Ben, Mari Liz and Audrey Bernauer and Kadance; and loving nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers: Jacob Bernauer, Jeff Bernauer, Michael Bernauer, Hayden McCary, Tony D’Ambrose, and Tim Macke.
A special thanks given to Dr. Lyman Mitchell for his many years of loving care, St. Michael Loaves & Fishes for delicious meals, Fr. John, Deacon Steve Kirkpatrick and David Locker, friends and our St. Michael Parish family for all the love and kindness.
