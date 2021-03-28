TUSCUMBIA — Jerome F. Coppock, 73, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. There will not be a service at this time.
Jerome loved to be on the water and canoeing. Most importantly he loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted Christian and a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He went on many mission trips with the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Elta Mae Coppock; and brothers, Gary and Ronnie Coppock.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pam Coppock; sons, Jeremy Coppock (Emily) and Ian Coppock (Tara); brother, Sammy Coppock; grandchildren, Nick (Morgan), Hunter (Rebeca), Madison, Mikayla, Paisley, Elliott, and Maple; and nephew, Jason Wells.
Special thanks to Dr. Mcanalley and Dr. Williams for the many years of excellent care to our loved one.
Memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels.
