LEIGHTON — Jerome Cee Lowry, 66, of Leighton, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Visitation was Monday, May 10, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be today, May 11, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Marty Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Creek Cemetery.
Jerome was a native of Colbert County and a member of Harmony Freewill Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. Jerome loved to hunt, fish, coach and watch ball, and anything to do with sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Uleen Lowry; brother, Daniel Lowry; and sister, Dinah Lowry Jones.
Jerome is survived by his children, Morgan Castle (Tim) and Marcus Lowry (Sarah); brother, Tyrone Lowry (Lucy); grandchildren, Dylan, Hayden, William, and Oliver; mother of his children, Fran Lowry; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers are Kenneth Hanvy, Phil Lowry Jr., Vandy Vandiver, Billy Ray Dawson, Steve Flanagan, and Phillip McCormack.
The family expresses special thanks to Stacey Summers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
