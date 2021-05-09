LEIGHTON — Jerome Lee Lowry, 66, died Friday, May 7, 2021. Visitation will Monday from 6-8 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home. The funeral will be May 11, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Poplar Creek Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

