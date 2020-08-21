RUSSELLVILLE
Jerrell “J.D.” Smallwood, 70, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020, with his wife holding his hand. He was a Colbert County native. He retired from Robbins, LLC, after 44 years of service. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved spending time with his family. He loved Alabama football and working on cars with his son.
J.D. is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Brenda, who took care of him during his sickness; daughter, Theresa Howard (late husband Tim); son, Jeffrey Smallwood (Ashley); granddaughters, Alexandria Handley (Craig) and Kadence Vaughn; grandsons, Coasten Smallwood and Dakota Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Levi Handley and Anni Handley; brothers, Jimmy Smallwood (Janet), Billy Smallwood (Barbara), Larry Smallwood (Linda), Tommy Smallwood (Donna) and Rodney Smallwood (Charlotte); sister, Carolyn Tyra (Bobby); and many nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Alvie Smallwood; mother, Mildred King Smallwood; brother, Glenn Smallwood; son-in-law, Tim Howard.
Visitation will be today, August 21, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 22, at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Randall Michael officiating. Interment will be in Piney Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy, Billy, Larry, Tommy, and Rodney Smallwood, and Larry Fountain.
The family would like to thank Helen Keller Hospital, Dr. Smith and staff at Shoals Urological Associates, Northwest Alabama Cancer Center, Shoals Primary Care, Dr. Lango of North Alabama Medical Center, and many others who took great care of him over the years.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
