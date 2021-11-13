TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI — Jerry Allen, 74, died November 10, 2021. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Belmont City Cemetery with Deaton Funeral Home directing. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

