JASPER — Jerry Ashley Lovett, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 4, 1938, in Winston County to Arvil and Juanita Martin Lovett. At a young age, the family moved to Tuscumbia, Alabama. He graduated from Deshler High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Florence State University (U.N.A.), Bachelor of Divinity in Theology from Emory University, and a Masters and Doctorate of Education in Guidance & Counseling from Memphis State University (University of Memphis).
He began his career as a minister with the United Methodist Church holding positions at Bynum & Trinity, AL and Florence State University’s Wesley Foundation. After completing his Masters and Doctorate work, he started his career in community mental health at the Cumberland River Comprehensive Care Center in Kentucky. He returned to Alabama in 1976 to assume leadership of the Northwest Alabama Mental Health Center as its Executive Director.
Dr. Lovett served on the Board of Directors of the Alabama Council of Mental Health Centers, the Board of Directors for the Behavioral Health Systems of Alabama, Walker County Family Service Center Board of Directors. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Jasper, serving as a Past-President and a Paul Harris Fellow. For his service and leadership to the Black Warrior Council of the Boys Scouts of America, he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award.
He was married to the former Betty Lois Jumper of Sulligent, AL for 60 years. He is survived by his wife, their son, Michael Ashley Lovett (Hollis) of Alexander City, AL. His three grandsons, 2nd Lt. Thomas Noah Lovett of El Paso, TX, William Barrett and John Radney Lovett of Alexander City, AL. His sister, Thressa Myhan-Smith (Grady), of Florence, AL.
Dr. Lovett was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church and the North Alabama Conference.
The memorial graveside service was officiated by the Rev. Thomas A. Salter and was held at Sulligent Cemetery. Due to ongoing pandemic health concerns, his service was limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Walker Area Community Foundation’s Samuel Lee Smith Fund and the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) through your local United Methodist Church or online.
