FLORENCE — Jerry Aubrey Humphries, 83, died May 16, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cross Point Church of Christ with the funeral beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Hebron Church of Christ Cemetery, Joppa at 5 p.m. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

