FLORENCE — Jerry Aubrey Humphries, 83, won his victory in Jesus, May 16, 2022, with his family surrounding him. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather. We all loved and respected him very much.
Jerry was born in Arab, AL in 1938. He graduated from Fairview High School in Cullman County, AL. He graduated from Alabama Christian College in 1959. God blessed him with the talent of preaching. His primary focus in his life and career was sharing the gospel. In addition to this Jerry was a real estate investor and businessman. Jerry began preaching at age 20 and served several churches as the local preacher. In 1968 he became the youngest preacher in full-time meetings, revivals, and campaigns for the cause of Christ.
In the early 70’s he began training other Christians to work in campaigns. He wrote and published “Why the Bible Was Written” as well as several other books and teaching resources that were used to spread the Gospel in the U.S. and abroad. In 1983 Jerry began Leadership and Church Growth International to train leaders and other Christians in Ministry. He and his wife Margaret along with other teachers taught hundreds of seminars. Thanks to Oma Norris and the direction of a wonderful board of directors this ministry was very effective in training leaders for Christ. Because of illness, Jerry had to close LCGI in 2017.
Jerry cherished spending time with his family. Whether it was working on the farm or traveling he made it a point to have quality time with Margaret and the boys. For years when the boys were young they spent the summers conducting missions in the U.S. When the grandchildren were young RV road trips were a regular summer activity. They visited numerous national parks and attractions throughout the U.S. He looked forward to birthday and holiday gatherings where his entire family could be together.
Margaret Wilson Humphries was his sweetheart for 63 years. They were partners in sharing Jesus with thousands of people in this country and more than 30 foreign countries.
Jerry was glad to be the son of Aubrey and Ethel Humphries and the brother of Ray Humphries, nine years his senior. Jerry was the last survivor of his family. Jerry is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Alan (Pam), Steve (Cindy), Mark (Amy); grandchildren, Reed Humphries (Ripley), Grace Ann Grose (Matt), Laura Beth Shepherd, Blake Humphries, Seth Humphries (Jessa) and Angela Phillips; four great-grandchildren, Whitley Phillips, Jaxen Phillips, Rhodes Humphries, and Colter Grose.
Services will be held at Cross Point Church of Christ today, May 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 11-1 at Cross Point Church of Christ. A celebration honoring Jerry will begin at 1 p.m. Frank Mills and Larry Kilpatrick will be officiating the service. The burial will be in Hulaco, Alabama at Hebron Cemetery at 5 p.m. Pallbearers are Reed Humphries, Seth Humphries, Blake Humphries, Matt Grose, Grant Humphries, and Darrell Simms.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the following: Christian Services Foundation, Inc., 6630 County Road 41, Florence, AL 35633; African Wells (Joy Class) c/o Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Pkwy., Florence, AL 35633.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented