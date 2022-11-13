FLORENCE — Jerry Arlen Baker, 68 years old, of Florence, AL., passed away November 11, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., at Blue Springs Baptist Church, Phil Campbell, AL. The Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m., with Bro. William Borden officiating. Burial will be in Gray Rock Cemetery.
He was born February 10, 1954, Russellville, AL., to Curtis and Bernice Baker.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Baker.
He is survived by his wife of 16 wonderful years, Martha Baker; his mother, Bernice Weeks (Alton); his children, Jarriod Baker (Tonya), Andrea Arguedas (Johnny), and Jessica Strait (Tyler); his siblings, Tony Baker (Tammy), Rickey Baker (Pam), Larry Baker (Margaret), Sandra Clark (Harold), Gene Weeks (Shona); his grandchildren, Ashley Wyatt (Hunter), Courtney Farley (Trevor), Justin Baker (Hannah), Jonavan and Alyssia Arguedas, Everly and Hudson Strait, Madisyn, Morgan, and Carson Howard; his great grandchildren, Ellie, Sophia, Lynlie, Olivia, Weston, Emaree, Camron, Fenton, and Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Jarriod Baker, Johnny Arguedas, Tyler Strait, Justin Baker, Jonavan Arguedas, and Carson Howard.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
