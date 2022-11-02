RUSSELLVILLE — Jerry Bob Ellis, 51, died October 30, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tharptown Cemetery. He was the father of Keelon and Victoria Ellis.

