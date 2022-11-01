MUSCLE SHOALS — Jerry Willard Bradford, 79, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022. There will be a memorial visitation at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia today, November 1, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Jerry was a native of Moulton and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and owned numerous convenience stores in the Russellville area. Jerry enjoyed Alabama Crimson Tide football, Chicago White Sox baseball, and sitting on the back porch with his grandson, Brayden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Bertie Bradford and brothers, James L., Billy, Robert L., and Charles Ray Bradford.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Darlene Bradford; son, Duane Bradford; stepchildren, Greg and Tony Bobo; brother, Jackie Bradford; grandson, Thomas Brayden Bobo; special friend, Judy Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
