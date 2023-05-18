FLORENCE — Jerry Brown Kelsoe, 78, Oakland, passed away on Monday, May 15th, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center after an extended illness.
Services will be held at the Central High School Gymnasium on Sunday, May 21st, 2023. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. with the funeral service following. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Coach Kelsoe was a 1962 graduate of Central High School. He was an alumnus of the University of North Alabama and the University of Montevallo.
Coach Kelsoe returned to Central High School and contributed immensely to the sports program, especially in basketball. He started the first Girl’s basketball program and was their coach for 21 seasons. He led them to the State Championship in 1994. His overall record was 306-174 with an undefeated regular season in 1984.
Coach Kelsoe was inducted into the Lauderdale County Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. On January 17, 2020, the gymnasium where he impacted so many lives was dedicated to his name, and the Jerry Kelsoe Gymnasium will continue to serve the Central High School community.
His players, whether in basketball, football, volleyball, or baseball would speak more of the impact he had on their lives off the court than on the court or field. His love for the Lord was shown through his actions and his words, which were always purposeful and meaningful.
He served as Children’s Pastor at Christ Chapel during the early years where the children loved him as Farmer Brown. As a member of the Oakland Community Church he served on the Administrative Board being a past Chairman.
He enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, traveling with Jimmie, and watching Alabama football. Family was very important to him and he was beloved by them all. He loved sending birthday cards containing two-dollar bills.
Coach Kelsoe was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Lucille Gasque Kelsoe; brother, Benny Kelsoe; baby sister, Louise; nephew, Mark Kelsoe; and brother-in-law, Bill Graham.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jimmie Johnson Kelsoe; sons, Joe Kelsoe and John Kelsoe (Karli); four grandchildren, Bradley, Katie, Jacob, and Ryan Kelsoe; one great-grandson, Jaxon Kelsoe; sisters, Martha Graham, Kathy Chaffin (Kenneth), Nancy Forsythe (Mark), and Mary Patrick (Clint); sisters-in-law, Sandra Pitts, Patsy Lawrence (Edd), and Pam Green (John); and a host of nieces and nephews among the remaining beloved.
Pallbearers will be nephews, David Graham, Wayne Graham, Greg Graham, Chris Graham, Travis Chaffin, Zachary Patrick, Brian Pitts, and Trey Lawrence.
