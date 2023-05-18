F.5.18.23 Jerry Kelsoe.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Jerry Brown Kelsoe, 78, Oakland, passed away on Monday, May 15th, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center after an extended illness.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you