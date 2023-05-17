FLORENCE — Jerry Brown Kelsoe, 78, died May 15, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Central High School Gymnasium. Funeral will begin at 3 p.m. with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

