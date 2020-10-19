FLORENCE — Jerry Wayne Burgess, 78, died October 16, 2020.Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Railroad Cemetery.

