TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Jerry C. Day, 83, died February 23, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. at Way of Life Worship Center. Funeral will follow at the church with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.