SHEFFIELD — Gerald Wayne “Jerry” Cabaniss, 57, of Sheffield passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled when the state health regulations have been lifted. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com for those arrangements and to leave a tribute for the family.
Jerry was a native of Colbert County and a member of Friendship Community Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Cabaniss; sister, Diane Jeffreys; and sister-in-law, Debbie Cabaniss.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Cabaniss; brothers, Steve Cabaniss (Rose Anna), Tony Cabaniss (Melanie) and Chuck Cabaniss; brother-in-law, Leon Jeffreys; niece, Leanne Jeffreys; nephew, Cody Cabaniss (Chelsey); great-nephew, Judah Cabaniss; and special companion pet, Finley Rose.
Memorials may be made to Restoration Ranch or Loaves & Fishes.
