INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — Jerry Curtis Newbern, 81 of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Hoosier Village in Indianapolis, IN. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for family and friends the service will be private. Interment will follow in Henry Cemetery.
Mr. Newbern was born February 16, 1939 in Lawrenceburg, TN to Ralph and Essie Curtis Newbern. He attended the University of North Alabama before he enlisted in the Air Force. He served his country in the US Air Force for 23 years and was employed by the US Postal Service for 18 years.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Berryman and husband, Shawn and Vivian Blackwell and husband, Craig; his grandchildren, Michael Berryman, Erin Berryman, Craig Blackwell and Cody Blackwell; his sister, Peggy Hammond and husband, Harold; his nephews, Allen Hammond and Greg Hammond; other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carole Newbern and his parents, Ralph and Essie Curtis Newbern.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Jerry.
